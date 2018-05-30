Ghana Court charge fake body sculpting doctor over mystery death of patient

Image copyright Dominic Obeng-Andoh/Facebook

Accra Magistrate Court charge fake body sculpting doctor, Dominic Obeng Andoh for en role in di mysterious death of patient for en hospital.

Di deceased Stacy Offei Darko who be Deputy CEO for National Entrepreneurship Innovative Programme (NEIP), visit di hospital last week Friday for medical check up.

According to reports, Stacy Offei Darko who visited di hospital for die whilst di doctor dey take care of am. But di Doctor keep en death secret, embalm en body for di body sculpting facility den send am go mortuary.

According di deceased en mother, di Doctor take en daughter body go two different mortuaries who refuse di body.

Di fake doctor make one of en cleaning staff pretend say he be di lady en relative wey di mortuary for Buduburam accept am.

But dem inform di family of en death three days later after consistent follow ups for di hospital.

Di illegal Doctor in question get only two weeks training certificate for cosmetic surgery for Florida, USA wey he no renew en licence to practice for Ghana since December 2012.

Stacy en death spark public outrage against Ghana Medical and Dental Council sake dem claim say dem shut down di hospital January 2017 over botched medical processes and some deaths like dis one.