Image copyright Bede Sheppard/Human Rights Watch Image example De separatist di stop pipo for go school

Human Rights Watch don komot di call on separatist group make dem free Georgiana Enanga Sanga, Principal for Government High School Bolifamba Mile 16-Buea quick-quick.

De rights group also say goment get for protect human rights even as e di try for stop de crisis.

Philippe Bolopion weh na deputy director for Human Rights Watch say "Make separatist stop attack weh e target na for disturb pikin dia education".

Attack dem for students, teachers, schools dem di fit disturb pikin dia education and pipo di see de wan dem weh deh di carry out de attack with bad eye, de assistant director add.

Deh separatist bin kidnap two principals for May 25, close to exams taim, deh free Eric Ngomba weh na principal for Cameroon Baptist Academy-Yoke for Muyuka with cutlass wounds, but since den deh nova free Georginana Enanga Sanga, Principal for GHS Bolifamba for Buea.

Separatists bin kidnap Sanga for taxi as e bin di go for e school, deh by-force take her with de taxi. Video for Ngomba dey for internet weh de Amba boy as deh di call de separatist, say na for seka say e bi principal for school weh e no hear dia order for close as deh no wan school for Amba-land.

Na for November 2016 weh de anglophone crisis start and goment take stiff measure for fight de pipo weh deh bi put mop for condemn de way Anglophone dem bi laik second class citizens and di suffer marginalisation from majority Francophones.

De crisis den turn na to war as separatists di seize weapon from soldiers di kill dem and kidnap odas.

De separatist di stop pipo for go school and na so some idea for AU peace and Security Council don komot say make goments dem join "Safe School Declaration" weh 75 kontris don sign as e fit helep for protect school pikin, teacher and school wen katakata dey kontri.