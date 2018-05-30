Okorocha: Politicians must thief

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Imo State governor Rochas Okorocha na pesin wey im mata no dey leave pipo mouth

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, say Nigerian politicians must thief money, as long as dem no get anoda work wey dey bring money.

For inside one interview with ChannelsTV last weekend, Okorocha talk am like say pipo go happy and no go mind if politicians kolobi money as long as dem see performance, like di one for im state.

Okorocha reveal say: "governor salaries be N750,000 a month... so, if you you no get second office of anoda work to do, you must thief. Any political office holder wey no get second office, must thief," tok di APC governor.

Even though im no mention di oda money wey Nigerian governors dey collect like allowance and security votes.

Dis no go be di first time wey di south-east governor go say or do something wey dey controversial. Recently, im build statue for im state to celebrate foreigners but im no tok if na im personal moni.

As if say im dey share one big secret with di tori pesin wey dey interview am, Okorocha softly go on to say "No man on earth for Nigeria, from A-Z who go tok say im dey live on di money wey dem dey pay am everi month."

But to Okorocha, wetin dey important na make politicians dey work, because if pipo see di work dem go happy. E also tok about di different-different tins im dey do for Imo State like to build roads, and according to am, provide "free education up to university level".

"For Imo State, people dey happy with di performance. Dem dey happy. Dia children dey go school and dem no dey pay school fees."