Anas suppose get 24-hour protection - Ghana Journalists

Image example Many pipo no sabi wetin Anas Anas look like as im dey always cover am.

Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) don ask for 24-hour police protection for investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas after tori say im new documentary Number 12, fit expose bad things wey dey happen for Ghana football.

For statement wey di joinbodi president Affail Monney sign, GJA say Anas, im family and im properties deserve protection because di "young journalist" don serve Ghana well-well.

All dis dey come after tori be say some pipo wan expose di true identity of Anas, wey dey usually go undercover for many of im investigations.

Also, GJA dem know about death threat messages wey Anas don dey get as a result of im work.

Tori be say Anas go release di documentary Number 12, wey im partner with BBC do, on 6 June.

Di undercover work wey im do ontop Number 12 don already land di president of Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi inside hot water, after revelation say di football oga way no pure.

GJA draw ear give Ghana pipo say make dem no forget say di kontri get di highest rank for Africa inside di World Press Freedom Index 2018, so make dem no do Anas mata anyhow because "di world dey watch us." di statement talk.