Emperor Haile Selassie

Wen big kontris for Europe begin divide and rule Africa anyhow between 1880 and 1914, di only kontri dem no fit touch na Ethiopia.

Ethiopia military strong kakaraka sotay Britain and Italy no see road wen dem cari dia gra gra wan chance Ethiopia goment and rule di kontri for 1868 and 1896.

Haile Selassie, di last powerful king for Ethiopia, follow get di same sense and skills like di oda 224 Ethiopia kings wey don rule before am.

All over di world pipo dey look Selassie wit special eye unto different kind reasons wey include how im join Africa kontris into one join body so dem go dey cooperate and grow togeda.

Another tin about Selassie be say, im family dey claim dia bloodline reach King Solomon and Queen of Sheba for bible.

But di wan wey dey burst pipo head pass na how for Jamaica pipo dey worship Selassie, say im be Jesus wey don return.

Even till today, Rastafarians wey dey cari dada hair dey still see am as god.

But na who be dis man or god?

Tafari wen im dey 16 years

Who be Haile Selassie?

Selassie mama and papa name dia first pikin, 'Tafari Mekonnen' wen dem born am for 1892, later im collect di title 'Ras' wey mean high chief.

For Ethiopia, any prince or chief inside di big royal family fit fight for di crown and sit on di throne.

Since Emperor Menelik ll no get any pikin, na im great nephew Tafari and grandson Lij Yasu begin drag crown,

Lass lass Tafari win di battle and im jail Lij Yasu until im die for prison.

Na all over di world pipo follow di ceremony to crown Tafari, wey change im name to Haile Selassie l wey mean, ''Might of di Trinity''.

Ceremony to crown Haile Selassie l

Selassie di king wey bring change come

Ethiopia na very poor kontri wen Selassie first sit on di throne for 1916, but im get plans to change di kontri so e go beta.

Im big plan na to make Ethiopia economy, military and civil service dey di same level as big kontris like US and UK.

Di king cari Ethiopia enta di League of Nations, di join body of kontris for world (before United Nations tanda for ground) so dem fit enta world politics and rub shoulder wit big kontris.

Selassie bring many reforms come Ethiopia, im change di constitution wey give women equal rights wit men, ban slavery, promote education and allow police make dem strong.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth wit Selassie

Ethiopia versus Italy

In 1936, witout any warning Italy use force occupy Ethiopia and Selassie run comot go Britain.

Selassie cari dis mata of Italy-Ethiopia war enta evri wia, im beg big kontris make dem help im kontri pipo but nobodi send am.

No be until 1939 wen World War ll break out, na im ginger Britain and South Africa to help Selassie return back to Ethiopia and dem pursue di Italians comot by 1941.

Ethiopia grow as dem collect Eriteria, dia nebor, from Italy hand.

For Jamaica, Selassie no be just powerful king, one group of pipo wey dey grow dada hair and smoke marijuana, dey see di king as living god.

Dem dey call diasef 'Rastafarians' or 'Rasta' wey be Selassie childhood name,.

Bob Marley na di most popular Rasta wey don ever live

Selassie di god

Selassie visit Jamaica for 1966 afta goment for dia invite am come.

Thousands of Rastafarians show for Palisadoes airport for Kingston, Jamaica capital to welcome dia messiah. Among di pipo wey come di airport na Rita Marley, di wife of di Reggae musician and Rastafarian, Bob Marley.

Di crowd big sotay, Selassie dey fear to leave im aeroplane, na only wen one senior Rastafarian follow am tok, im finally comot for di aeroplane.

Selassie journey na jolli time for Rastafarians but for di Jamaica goment na headache. Goment no happy say Selassie no gree cooperate wit dem to tell Rastafarians say im no be god.

Tori be say im give dem advice say make dem first free di pipo of Jamaica from mental slavery before dem exodus to Africa.

Even till today, Rastafarians dey celebrate April 21, di 'holy day' Selassie show for di kontri.

Image copyright AFP

Selassie, di bad sharp guy

As Rastafarians dey see Selassie as god, odas dey see am as wicked king, wey dey chop Ethiopia moni.

Dem say Selassie reduce di power parliament get, so di power king get go increase and na only Selassie pikin dem fit become king.

Around dis time, Selassie begin fear di hand of oda kontris wey fit open di eye of Ethiopians so dem fit see how tins really dey for dia kontri.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Selassie for 1966 OAU meeting

So di king begin reduce di reforms wey im start long time so dat tins go hard for Ethiopians.

But Selassie dey still dey cari imself as world leader. Na im be di first head of state wey visit West Germany wen den get independence for 1954.

Na im be di chief organiser of Organisation of African Unity, di join bodi of African kontris and till today dia headquarters dey Addis Ababa, Ethiopia capital.

And im follow oda big kontris sign di paper wey launch di United Nations.

Image copyright Getty Images

Selassie last days

By 1973, famine don kill more than 80,000 Ethiopians, millions more dey face hunger and dis wahala begin dey affect di way pipo dey cari Selassie for mind.

As work no dey, tins cost for market, on top military dem wey dey vex on top dia small salary,

Water pass garri wen war for independence break out for Eriteria wey Ethiopia don occupy since 1941.

Na all dis palava ginger riots wey begin nack Ethiopia and give chance for army officers wey dey call diasef, 'Derg' to comot Selassie and takeover goment.

Di palace of Emperor of Ethiopia Haile Selassie I

According to di Derg dem claim na natural sickness kill Selassie for wia im dey house arrest for im palace in 1975.

But till dis day, plenti pipo believe ma di coup leaders use dia hand kill Selassie.

In 2000, new goment don takeover and na dem allow proper burial for Selassie, wey Derg bury under toilet for im palace.

Selassie still dey give sabi pipo headache on top di kain pesin im really be, but one tin wey dey sure be say, di pipo of Africa and Jamaica no go quick quick forget dis great African leader.