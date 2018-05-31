Sierra Leone dey beg Nigeria for doctors, teachers

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sierra Leone and Nigeria na members of ECOWAS

Sierra Leone dey beg Nigeria to help dia kontri for energy, education and health mata.

Di kontri Minister of Foreign Affairs, Allie Kabba, na im tok dis one wen e visit Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Di foreign minister explain say quality education na di most important tin of dia goment programme and di goment no wan fall im kontri pipo hand.

"I hope dat we go fit count on di support of Nigeria not just for di area of to provide classrooms but also to provide di teachers."

"Our joint commission over di years say dem suppose send trained teachers from Nigeria to help us." Na wetin og Kabba tok.

Oga Kabba say di kontri don dey try to rebuild dia health sector afta di civil war. "Di diagnostic tools na big palava to us and dat na why those wey get moni dey go Nigeria or Ghana."

Sierra Leone foreign affairs minister also say thank you give Nigeria sake of say dem send doctors and nurses to come help dem on top health sector.

Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama promise oga Kabba say im kontri go support dia new goment, e say di President Muhammadu Buhari goment don dey give help to dia kontri already especial during dia election and also during di mudslide wey affect dem August 2017.