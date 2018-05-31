How Biafra pipo shut down south east Nigeria

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Igbo's for South-East Nigeria dey remember dem pipo wey don die

IPOB and oda groups wey dey support Biafra mata for south east Nigeria bin declare say make evri bodi sidon for house for May 30. Dem tok say na for to use dat dey honour dem pipo wey die for Nigeria / Biafra civil war.

May 30 1967 be di date wey Biafra bin declare independence from Nigeria. Evri year dem dey do dis exercise, but e dey always chop pipo head. Di kain kata-kata wey e dey bring na im make Nigeria goment come declare say di group no dey legal again.

For dis year mata, plenti pipo for south east Nigeria join dem do di exercise. From Enugu to Anambra reach Aba and Nnewi. Even for London, dem pipo also do di exercise.

Di waka no work for Owerri, Abakaliki, Awka and Umuahia as pipo just dey waka dey go dem business. Students go school, markets open for business, goment offices and banks open.

Image copyright Vivian Duruaku Image example Banks and some offices open business for some states

For Enugu dem shut down Main Market Enugu, market no too sell for Nsukka and Ogige Market. Plenti schools no open too.

Police arrest 21 pipo for Enugu wen dem try to enter goment office to enforce di order. Police tok tok person for di state Ebere Amaraizu tok say di pipo wey dem catch na members of group wey dem call Biafra Zionist Federation, come add say Police dey investigate di mata.

Image example Plenti streets for south east Nigeria dey empty as di exercise dey go on

Na for Onitsha and Nnewi wey di gbege plenti pass. Banks, shops and even roadside business pipo no open for Business. Plenti roads for di area dey empty.

Business no waka for Port-Harcourt as plenti shop pipo no open for Business, Plenti Igbo pipo get plenti shops for di area.

Image copyright Empics Image example Market places dey locked

Local media Vanguard report say dem kill one person for Aba. But police tok say dem no know about di killing. Schools, markets, banks and shops no open for Business.

For Lagos di mata no too hold water as na only few Igbo pipo wey get shops no gree open for business.

Nnamdi Kanu wey be leader for Biafra pipo no show face to lead im pipo for di exercise. Im dey face treason case. Nobodi don see im face since September wen Army go raid im house. Nigeria goment bin don tok say no be dem hold Nnamdi Kanu.