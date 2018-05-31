JOHESU: Why Nigeria health workers dey suspend strike

Image example As health workers no dey again, na doctors come dey do health workers work.

Health workers for Nigeria don tok say dem go suspend dem strike sake of di plenti patients wey dey hospital and to make way for dem to do beta negotiation with goment.

Dem don direct dem members nationwide to resume work for June 4, 2018.

Goment no serious to end our strike - Johesu

Why health workers for Nigeria dey strike

Di strike wey don pass 44 days wey e start paralyse activity for goment hospitals wey dey Nigeria. Dis one come make pipo dey carry dem pipo wey dey sick go private hospital

JOHESU National Vice Chairman Obinna Ogbonna tell BBC Pidgin say "We wan obey court ruling since di ruling say National Industrial Court go take over di negotiations, we dey pity all di patients wey dey hospital, na im make we say make we suspend di strike".

National Industrial Court bin order di group say make dem suspend di strike, say dem go take over di negotiation wey di group dey negotiate with goment. JOHESU waka go Appeal court to appeal di mata but later come change dem mind.

JOHESU with Nigeria Senate president Bukola Saraki, Minister for Health Isaac Adewole and oda goment bodi bin don do plenti meeting, but dem no resolve anytin.