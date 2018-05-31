OpenUGMCnow campaigner arrest scata Ghana social media

Image copyright Reginald Sekyi-Brown Image example Reginald Sekyi-Brown be Pharmacy student for University of Ghana

Di arrest of student Reginald Sekyi-Brown afta he display placard #OpenUGMCnow bore brutal for social media across Ghana.

Tori be say di student walk up to di podium while Ghana First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo dey deliver en speech for Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital sod cutting event.

Sekyi-Brown catch her eye so she pause briefly den spy taking di student en placard.

But she continue plus en speech, moments later Police arrest di student campaigner wey dem detain am for Korle-Bu Police station.

Video of di incident which dey circulate on social media show di student as he walk up to di podium while First Lady dey deliver en speech.

Di OpenUGMCnow campaign start last week afta goment fail to open new University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) building wey cost $217 million for public use.

Na since 2017 dem commission di first face but sake of some confusion between di University den Health Ministry over who go manage di facility, dem neva fit open am.

Although ino be clear which kain charges dem wan press against am formal, Police den some government functionaries say di campaigner en actions dey pose security threat to di First Lady.

Social media users rubbish di claim which den describe as undemocratic.

"Police no for see person physically plus weapon before dem go whisk am away," according to di Accra Police Command Spokesperson ASP Afia Tenge

She add say di Police interrogate am to be sure say he no get any mafia ideas.

Although di First lady in aide reveal say she no dey interest in di matter, police grant Reginald Sekyi-Brown bail Wednesday evening.

But dem ask am say make he return at specified date den assist dem plus investigations.