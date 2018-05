Image copyright EFCC Image example Mukhtar Ramalan Yero bin first become Deputy Govnor to Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa for 2010 wen Govnor Namadi Sambo become Vice President to Goodluck Jonathan

One Nigeria court don order say make dem keep former govnor, Mukhtar Yero and three odas for prison on top four counts accuse wey concern wayo and wururu.

Yero bin be govnor for Kaduna state, north-central Nigeria from 2012-2015

Kaduna Federal High Court give di order on Thursday afta Nigeria corruption police, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC bin arrest am Wednesday night.

Odas wey court send go prison na Nuhu Wya, wey be former minister; Abubakar Gaya-Haruna, wey be former Chairman of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Kaduna and Hamza Ishaq, wey be former Secretary to Kaduna State Government.

Tori be say EFCC don dey investigate di former govnor on top accuse say Mukhtar Yero get role inside 750 million Naira campaign moni for PDP during di 2015 general election.