1,000 pipo fit don catch cholera for northern Nigeria

Di states wey dey north-east Nigeria dey face serious gbege as cholera just dey spread dey go.

13 pipo don die since February and authorities say 1,000 fit don catch cholera for di area.

Di number of pipo wey dey catch am for states like Borno, Yobe and Adamawa dey increase evri day.

For Adamawa, e don reach 482 cases wey dem discover and 13 pipo don alreadi die.

Na end of March di outbreak for Yobe start and dem don catch 404 case of cholera, plus including 15 pipo wey die.

Borno get 19 case wey be like say na cholera wey dem report from February to May. All di case na from Kukawa area.

Chief executive of di Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, tok say na di rainy season dey cause make di tin increase.

Early dis month, United Nations arrange US$2 million to help stop as cholera dey spread around thousands of pipo for Nigeria north-east