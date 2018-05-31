Image copyright NIGERIA PRESIDENCY

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari for inside one ceremony wey happun for State House, Abuja, don sign di 'Not too young to run' bill into law.

For im speech on Democracy Day, di president promise say im go sign di bill in a "few days", as im ask young Nigerians to join am for di event.

Dis bill wey im dey talk about, wan reduce di age wey pesin need to be to run for elective positions for di kontri, and National Assembly don pass am into law for July 2017.

Di law go reduce di age for pesin wey an be president from 40 to 30; governor from 35 to 30; senator from 35 to 30; House of Representatives member from 30 to 25 and State House of Assembly membership from 30 to 25.