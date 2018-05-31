Why law no fit stop street begging for Kano

Image example Street beggers for Zoo road, Kano

E neva reach 3 weeks wey Kano State Hisbah Board arrest 92 street beggars for Kano and dis no be di first time wey di board dey carry out dis arrests since di state get anti- street begging law wen dem pass for 2013.

But wetin go surprise many pipo be say ontop di arrests beggars still full many places for di streets of Kano including the popular Zoo road wey be di headquarters of Kannywood production companies.

BBC Pidgin try tok wit di oga kpata kpata for Hisbah board, Sheik Ibrahim Daurawa wey dey in charge of stopping the street beggars make we hear how dem plan to handle di mata once and for all but im number no dey go through as e dey do Ramadan teachings for Gombe state (North-east Nigeria).

Image example Ogbonge journalist Yusha'u Ibrahim say northern governors suppose meet ontop street begging mata

Ogbonge journalist Yusha'u Ibrahim wey don work for Kano for plenti years as Bureau Chief for Daily Trust Newspaper tok say the solution na for all the northern state governors to do meeting on di issue to find economic solutions becos some of di beggars na from neighbouring states dem come from.

"Wetin dey dia be say dis no be Kano state mata alone, all the northern state governors suppose join hand, make dem meet and find way wey go stop dia pipo to dey migrate come Kano to beg. This to me na wetin fit bring final solution to di problem"