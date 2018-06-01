Image copyright Getty Images Image example Chimamanda say igbos don loss Biafran war and learn to dey ashamed to speak dia language

Ogbonge Nigerian writer Chimamanda Adichie don shake twitter table wit wetin she yan give "di New Yorker". She say Igbos for Lagos dey shame to speak dia language and dem dey run away from dia 'Igbos-ness' especially for public.

E be like na plenti pipo na im gada for di table wen Chimamanda shake as dem no waste time to begin yan dia mind on top di mata.

Wetin Chimamanda Adichie Talk?

For di tori inside Di New Yorker, Chimamanda wey talk so many tins say:

"E get wetin I dey call unkindly Igbo shame. Igbos wey grow up for Lagos dey try hard to run away from dia Igbo-ness."

"If you meet dem for public and say sometin wit Igbo, dem no go answer you wit Igbo."

"We don lose di Biafran war and learn to dey shame"

How Nigerians React

As Chimanmanda tok dis tin, both those wey gada and odas wey dey far from di table begin tweet on top weda di statement na true or lie.

Dis na wetin di pipo wey support her tweet.

Those wen no support

Those wey no agree with wetin Chimamanda talk, dey vex on top di statement. Dem no hide how dem feel at all and for twitter dem carri dia para go.