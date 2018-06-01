46 Ghana UN peacekeepers wey allegedly 'fire' South Sudan women repatriated

Image copyright Getty Images Image example UN peacekeepers for Bamako, Mali, for 2015

Ghana Police Service repatriate di 46 members from di Formed Police Unit who allegedly dey 'fire' vulnerable women while dem dey peacekeeping mission for South Sudan.

Around February 2018, di United Nations recall di 46-member unit back di capital, Juba, after dem start investigations into claims say di peacekeepers dey fire dem for dema protection camp for Wau.

Ghana Police Service issue statement on Thursday, 31 May say di dem repatriate di 46 police officers on administrative grounds as per di United Nations rules and regulations.

Di officers go resume full formal police operations for Ghana as police dey wait full investigative report from UN so say dem fit take further actions