Kennedy Agyapong dey on warpath to uncover identity of Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Image copyright Anas Aremeyaw Anas/Facebook

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong dey on warpath to uncover di real identity of ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Mr Agyapong who for two weeks now level chaw allegations against di investigative journalist sake of en latest expose - Number 12 on football corruption cause say he go bring Anas down.

Image copyright David Andoh/myjoyonline.com Image example Kennedy Agyapong

Early this week, Ghanaians wake up to different pictures of men wey get plenty hair which dey circulate with claims say that be Anas.

Days later, he publish other pictures but den make more claims say Anas dey amass wealth, he no dey pay taxes, he dey collect people dema lands den stuff.

So far, most Ghanaians raise questions about why Kennedy Agyapong take Anas en investigation personal, people start dey wonder if e be possible say he be involved.

Anas however respond to Mr Agyapong indirectly as he make am clear say he no dey lose concentration as he launch #IamAnas campaign for social media.

A lot of people make curious on whether to believe say some of di pictures which dey circulate be di real Anas Aremeyaw Anas or not, meanwhile others figure say all well-meaning Ghanaians for secure Anas en identify.