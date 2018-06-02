Parliament finish dem tok-tok on top plans for Sierra Leone

Image copyright Reuters Image example President Bio bin give opening speech for House for May

Sierra Leone Parliament don finish dem five day discussion wey dem on top di "Motion of Thanks to President Bio".

Dem bin do debate on top di development plans wey President Julius Maada Bio bin put for table for im first statement wey im give di House last month.

Dem tok about how di economy of Sierra Leone go take move go front and also wetin go be di kontri agenda.

Di parliament say dem wan stop to dey collect money for Ministries, Departments and Agencies so dem go fit dey independent to dey check weda di executive arm dey do beta work.

Some of di mata wey dem tok

Free education

Dem plan to give President Bio, document wey go help with im vision for free education.

MP's say dem go join bodi with goment so dem go fit get more money to take fund di free education.

Agriculture

Dem say make dem diversify economy and put dem agriculture and marine product for di European Union market, say goment dey spend $10 million to dey import onions alone.

Dem say make dem also chook eye for how pipo dey fish as di kontri dey lose pass ova $50 million dollars on top how fishing dey happen.