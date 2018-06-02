Why transport money go go up for Ghana?

Ghana Road Transport Operators don say as from Monday 4 July, dem go add ten percent ontop transport money.

Dis na afta tok-tok with goment wey bin reduce di fifteen percent increase we dem bin wan add before.

Di increase, according to statement wey dem release, na on top di rising price for fuel and oda money wey dem dey spend to transport pipo.

Image copyright Ghana Road Transport Operators

Di increase go affect tro-tro wey dey move for inside cities, transport from city to city and shared taxi.

According to di join bodi, dem for prefer di fifteen percent increase but dem agree because goment give assurance say dem no go allow di prices of di tins wey dem need for dem business to cost too much.