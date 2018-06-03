Ebola: FAAN don increase screening for four Nigeria airport

Image copyright European Photopress Agency Image example Any temperature wey high pass 36.9 degrees go cause alarm

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) don confam say dem don increase health screening of travellers for four international airports inside di kontri.

Di airports na;

Murtala Muhammed International Airport for Lagos;

Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport for Abuja;

Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport for Kano,

Port Harcourt International Airport for Port Harcourt.

FAAN yan say dem dey do dis exercise unto say di four of dem na im be di busiest airport for di kontri.

Tori pipo Guardian report say dem don put thermal camera scanners togeda wit handheld scanners wey officials go use take check abnormal bodi temperature.

Di standard temperature na 36.9 degrees. Anytin wey high pass dat one go make alarm ring, and dis go come make di officials to do more checks.

Sani Mahmud, wey be regional oga for FAAN, say since di Ebola outbreak for 2014, dem neva stop to dey check passengers for any sign of di sickness.

Image copyright European Photopress Agency Image example FAAN say dem increase di screening for di four international airport because na dem be di busiest for di kontri.

Also, Dr. Adamu Adamudi wey be, Deputy General Manager and Head of Aviation Medical Clinics for FAAN, tok say: "Right now, we get public health emergency plan for di airport wey we don re-open.''

"We dey shine our eyes for temperature wey rise and tins like travel history. We don even upgrade our sanitation for di airport- as in di toilets wey dey."

"We don put sanitizers for different areas to make sure say passengers wey land for Nigeria get wetin dem go take clean dia hands, and also tins for washing inside di toilets. We also get public health messaging."

On Saturday Health authorities for Democratic Republic of Congo say dem don confam five fresh suspected cases of Ebola.