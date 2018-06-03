Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

Health authorities for Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) don confam five fresh cases wey dem suspect be Ebola for Saturday.

Ebola outbreak don show di northwest region of di kontri serious pepper since e begin spread for early May.

Di national health ministry tok say dem don see three new case dem for Bikoro area and two for Wangata - dis two town dey for di north west province of Equateur.

DRC and di World Health Organisation dey try to quick quick reduce di spread of di outbreak wey don affect more than 50 pipo and kill at least 25 pipo so far.

Na for one inside inside village wey dey for Bikoro on May 8, dis new outbreak start.

Health NGO, Doctors Without Borders, don open new treatment centre for Mbandaka, di capital of Equateur province.

Dem cari at least three people go dia for treatment on Friday.