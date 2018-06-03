Image copyright Metropolitan Police

Di ginger for UK goment to hama di palava of terrorism still dey strong according to Prime Minister Theresa May on di first anniversary of di London Bridge attack.

Dem don do church service for Southwark Cathedral to remember di victims of di attack.

Eight people die wen three men use motor car jam pipo for London Bridge and chook odas wit knife for Borough Market.

Di whole kontri go do one minute silence to show respect to di victims.

As different kain event dey happun today all over di kontri, Theresa May tok say she no go ever forget di many tori of brave pipo for di night of di attack.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Three men use motor jam and kill eight pipo one year ago

Mrs May mention Geoff Ho, wey dem chook knife as im dey try protect im paddy dem and Igbnacio Echeverria, wey die as im dey try defend one woman wit skateboard.

All dis dey happun as di UK Home Office (Interior Ministry) don warn say UK dey face threat from Islamist militants for at least another two years.

Di Home Office tok say, ''As tins dey, di level of wahala wey Islamist terrorism fit cause for di next two years never change, and e fit increase sef''.

Goment dey ready to comot one ogbonge defence plan to counter terrorism for Monday.

Dis new strategy go include more information sharing wey spy officials for MI5 dey do.