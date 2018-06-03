Cameroonian film "A time to divorce" na best film for Golden Movie Awards

  • 3 June 2018
Nkanya Nkwai Image copyright Nkanya Nkwai
Image example Nkanya Nkwai

Cameroon pocket six awards for de number four edition for Golden Movie Award weh e happen Ghana.

De Cameroonian film, "A time to Divorce' weh na Nkanya Nkwai produce'am sweet jury sotei deh vote'am best film.

E no stop there, Alenne Menget Ats komot best actor for Africa plus de film sweep oda awards; best arts director, best director, best writer, best drama.

Before dis award, Nkanya Nkwai bin don win oda awards dem laik best actor for 'Ecrans Noirs', and e don komot five films dem; 'The African Guest', 'Nightfall', 'Viri', 'Life.Point' and de last born na 'A good time to Divorce'.

Golden Movie Awards na annual event weh e di recognise correct work for African TV, Digital Media and Film Industry for international audience.

Na Cinema and TV experts dey behind de award and de jury- film experts, critics and media experts di select de best. Public get chance for choose only dia favourite actor. Na about 25 categories deh bi dey.

Topics Wey Dem Resemble

Another thing we de for inside dis tori