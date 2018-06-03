Image copyright Nkanya Nkwai Image example Nkanya Nkwai

Cameroon pocket six awards for de number four edition for Golden Movie Award weh e happen Ghana.

De Cameroonian film, "A time to Divorce' weh na Nkanya Nkwai produce'am sweet jury sotei deh vote'am best film.

E no stop there, Alenne Menget Ats komot best actor for Africa plus de film sweep oda awards; best arts director, best director, best writer, best drama.

Before dis award, Nkanya Nkwai bin don win oda awards dem laik best actor for 'Ecrans Noirs', and e don komot five films dem; 'The African Guest', 'Nightfall', 'Viri', 'Life.Point' and de last born na 'A good time to Divorce'.

Golden Movie Awards na annual event weh e di recognise correct work for African TV, Digital Media and Film Industry for international audience.

Na Cinema and TV experts dey behind de award and de jury- film experts, critics and media experts di select de best. Public get chance for choose only dia favourite actor. Na about 25 categories deh bi dey.