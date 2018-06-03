Image copyright @bukolasaraki Image example Police say dem don invite di Senate President to come ansa kwesion

Police say di Senate President of Nigeria Dr Bukola Saraki and di govnor of Kwara State Abdulfatah Ahmed get hand inside one armed robbery attack wey police say kill 33 pipo.

For statement wey tok-tok pesin of police Jimoh Moshood release, police say di five gang leaders and some of di oda 17 suspects wey dem arrest, confess and give statements say dem be political thugs of Dr Saraki and Kwara State govnor Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed.

Di robbery bin happen on 5 April 2018 for Kwara State, northcentral Nigeria, and police say na 33 pipo bin die and say dem thief millions of naira from banks and cari 21 AK47 police guns.

Special Adviser to di Senate President on Media,Yusuf Olaniyonu tell BBC Pidgin say dem go react to wetin police tok. We neva fit reach di Kwara State govnor.

Image copyright Facebook/Kwara State Government Image example Kwara State govnor Abdulfatah Ahmed bin promise N5m to anybodi wey sabi di robbers

Di police statement say: "Di five gang leaders confess during investigation say dem be political thugs under di name Youth Liberation Movement a.k.a "Good Boys" and say na di Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki and di Govnor of Kwara State, Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed sponsor dem".

Dem say as dem dey do dia investigation to check wetin di suspects tok, say dem trace one moto wey cari sticker plate number wey dem write "SARAKI" "Kwara, State of Harmony" to goment house for Ilorin wia dem change di sticker.

Police say dem don arrest two assistants of di govnor - Alabi Olalekan and Yusuf Abdulwahab say dem hand dey inside dis moto wey dem change number plate.