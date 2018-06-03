Nigerians go soon begin pay more for cigar and shayo

Image copyright Dominic Lipinski

Beginning from Monday 4 June, pipo wey wan shayo abi smoke for Nigeria gatz ready to pay more money to buy di alcohol or cigar.

Di new importation tax wey President Muhammadu Buhari approve go begin affect price of cigar and alcohol from Monday 4 June.

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun bin tok for March say oga presido bin increase di tax to make money for di kontri plus reduce di health palava wey di products dey cause.

Goment bin give company dem wey dey manufacture dis products 90 days grace to take ready for di new tax wey dem wan sama dem.

On top di tax wey bin dey before, dis new importation tax go add money to everi single stick of cigar plus everi cl of alcohol wey dem go sell for Nigeria market.

But goment say dem go spread di tax inside three years from 2018 to 2020, so dat e no go too affect di price.

Dis new tax rate dey low compare to wetin International Monetary Fund and World Health Organisation bin first recommend.