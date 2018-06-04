Image copyright Nigeria Police Image example Police show tori pipo di suspects dem don arrest

Di torchlight police dey use find di main pesin wey sponsor di April 5 armed robbery attack for Offa town, north central Nigeria don dey point Senate president, Bukola Saraki.

Nigeria Police for statement say make Saraki show face for dia office for Guzape inside Abuja, Nigeria come answer kwesion on top accuse say e get hand for di Offa robbery.

But Saraki don deny say im no get hand or link wit any kain criminal group.

Nigeria Police PRO Jimoh Moshood confam give BBC Pidgin say "Police don invite Senate President to answer to accuse against am from confessions of di 5 gang leaders we arrest".

Tori be say Nigeria Police fit arrest Bukola Saraki on Monday. According to Nigeria law, di Senate President no get protection from arrest alias 'immunity' if police want to make arrest.

Police on Sunday say di five gang leaders and some of di oda 17 suspects wey dem arrest on top di robbery, confess and give statements say na Senate President Bukola Saraki and Kwara State Govnor Abdulfatah Ahmed be dia ogas.

Image copyright @bukolasaraki Image example Police say dem don invite di Senate President to come ansa kwesion

But di Senate President for statement e release on Sunday explain give say di police cook dis tori so dem go put am for shame .

Saraki say dis na because di senate under in leadership invite di IG make e come explain dey reason for di killi-killi wey di happun for di kontri.

E add say dis frame up go also fail I know say I no get any link wit any criminal gang.

E say im go show for police if dem invite am formally on top di mata

How Kwara pipo see di mata.

Image copyright Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed Image example Di Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki na also former govnor of Kwara State

While some believe say senate president fit get hand for di mata, oda pipo for Kwara where Saraki come from, odas believe say dis accuse na to spoil senate president show for 2019 election.

One tori pesin for Ilorin wey no want to mention him name tell BBC Pidgin na di police and Saraki mata pipo for area dey tok about since on Sunday.

E say 'most politicians for Nigeria including di senate president and di governor dey use area boys to do politics'.

But tori pesin wey sabi goment house Ilorin wella say police need to torchlight di mata well-well and anybodi wey get hand for di offa robbery must face law.

Dis accuse fit affect di politician?

Image copyright Nigeria Police Image example Dis moto don land two assistants of di Kwara State govnor for police hand

Dis accuse on top senate president go make di crisis for APC go worse and dem no go fit recover from am, according to political sabi pesin for Abuja, Katch Ononuju

E say dey case as im dey see am no hold water and dat di senate president go survive am.