Image copyright Federal Ministry of Environment, Nigeria Image example Nigeria Minister of Environment waka do clean up for Jabe Lake inside Abuja, Nigeria ontop #BeatPasticPollution 2018 World Environment Day

Make world pipo to change from using one single plastic whether bag, bottle or spoon to more oda alternative na di koko for 2018 World Environment Day, according to United Nations Environment programme.

Di campaign get hash tag wey be #BeatPlasticPollution.

Tori be say e don tey wen kontri pipo begin use plastic to run tins, even sef e cheap to buy with chikini moni but experts say plastic wey pesin throway neva comot for pesin life.

"We no dey do anything significant on top dis mata for we kontri. Plastics bags and bottles dey everywhere. Time don reach to ban plastic bags for Nigeria", na wetin Environment sabi pesin Nnimo Bassey tell BBC News Pidgin.

Image copyright @NnimmoB Image example Nnimo Bassey na strong advocate for Environment

Dis plastic pollution one join di crude oil pollution wey don scata plenty areas for Niger Delta region inside southern Nigeria.

Thousands alias tons of plastic materials full for gutters, rivers and oceans, 15 tons of plastics na im dey enta ocean every minute, according to reports by Ocean Conservancy.

In fact dem find out say e reach one million seabirds and 100,000 fish and oda animals inside water wey dey die every year on top plastic pollution.

Image copyright Paula Bronstein/Getty Images Image example Kenya don ban plastic bag

Plastic use popular for Nigeria sotey e get different names: