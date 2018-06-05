Image example Doyinsola na young lady wey dey champion beta environment mata for Lagos

Dis young lady for Lagos, na one of di few pipo for Nigeria wey don join some odas abroad wey no wan carri eye see pipo dey use plastic anyhow for di environment.

June 5 evri year na day to tok about wetin dey happen for di environment. 2018 campaign get hash tag wey be #BeatPlasticPollution, according to United Nations Environment programme.

"I don totally ban plastic bags for my house.' I dey reject plastic bags for supermarkets when I dey go do shopping."

Doyinsola Ogunye wey be young pesin wey dey promo safe environment for Nigeria, dey tell BBC Pidgin dis one.

"I go-go around with one water bottle so I fit avoid to dey buyi bottle water. I use bamboo pegs and wooden or metal hangers at home. And I dey recycle; use plastic again and again !" She add.

Ms Ogunye tok say "Plastic no be di really problem but na how we don dey abuse am be di palava. Yes Nigeria go fit survive without plastic. We get di strength and oda options plus materials to use replace plastic."

She also say 'to use plastic one time throway am na one big problem because Nigeria is kontril wey dey consume almost evritin. We just need to change our habits.'

Image copyright Doyinsola Ogunye Image example Plastic no be di really problem but na how we don dey abuse am be di palava.

Plastic use popular for Nigeria sotey e get different names:

Leather (bag)

(bag) Waterproof

Polythene

Plastic lubber

Lylon

Poly Bag

Nylon

rubber

Thousands alias tons of plastic materials full for gutters, rivers and oceans, 15 tons of plastics na im dey enta ocean every minute, according to reports by Ocean Conservancy.

In fact dem find out say e reach one million seabirds and 100,000 fish and oda animals inside water wey dey die every year on top plastic pollution.