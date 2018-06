Image copyright United States Africa Command Image example Although resident doctors be post-graduate doctors wey dey train for di main goment hospitals to become specialists, dia strike dey affect hospitals and patients.

National Association of Resident Doctors for Nigeria don deny say dem wan go on strike.

Tori bin full ground for weekend say di association don dey threaten one month notice before dem go strike.

Health workers for Nigeria just suspend dia own strike wey last for 44 days to resume on June 4, 2018 before tori break say resident doctors too wan start dia own.

Tori pipo dem misunderstand wetin im bin tok for weekend, na wetin Ugochukwu Eze di tok tok pesin for di association.

Dem no support media player for your device 'We dey borrow gloves from patients to treat patients'

"Wen we meet for March, we give 30 days ultimatum say make dem recall di resident doctors wey dem sack for Jos University Teaching Hospital."

"We also remind dem to complete di agreement wey we bin reach for September ontop di central payment system."

"Wen di ultimatum expire for May, we meet again come give anoder 21 days wey end for June 1st."

" I hold press conference last week as doctors dey negotiate come tell tori pipo say if goment no answer us say I no go fit guarantee industrial harmony"

Image example Patients for goment hospitals dey suffer wen docters dey on strike

"As we get green light on top JUTH mata we come meet again tell tori pipo say because of dat and wetin dey happen for Nigeria now we go continue wit tok-tok wit goment."

"We say for our next meeting in like one month time for July for Katsina, we go review our engagement wit goment, na so tori pipo come read am say we say we give one month notice."

Na so Eze tok.

For September last year, other doctors wey no be part of di NARD fill in di gap so dat people no go too suffer wen resident doctors stop work ontop welfare, salary , pension mata plus oda issues.