Nigeria Super Eagles announce numbers for dia new squad on Monday afta Coach Gernot Rohr confam di 23 players di kontri football team go use play Russia 2018 World Cup.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) use video of all di players and dia jersey number make di announcement on top twitter.

Di tori land for Vienna, Austria wia dem tanda to begin train until dem enta Russia next week to play di 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Captain Mikel Obi still get jersey number 10 while Alex Iwobi get number 18, Goal Keeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa na im dey wear number one jersey.

Odas na William Troost-Ekong wey go wear number five, Leon Balogun number six

Elderson Echiejile number three, Abdullahi Shehu number 12, Bryan Idowu number two

Tyronne Ebuehi number 21, Chidozie Awaziem number 20, Kenneth Omeruo number 22

Ogenyi Onazi number 17, Wilfred Ndidi go show wit number four,

John Ogu go shine wit number 19, while Joel Obi go play with number 15.

Den Oghenekaro Etebo wey dey play with number eight jersey, Alex Iwobi number 18

Kelechi Iheanacho dey enta field wit number 14, Odion Ighalo na number nine im go wear.

Ahmed Musa na number seven, Simeon Nwankwo number 13 and Victor Moses number 11.

Meanwhile dem neva tok di number for Daniel Akpeyi and Francis Uzoho wey be Goal Keepers.

Image copyright @thenff Image example Super Eagles team members as dem land Austria on Sunday.

All di 23 man squad wey coach Gernot Rohr put for list and dem coach follow land for Austria.

But Chelsea player Ola Aina and Porto Player Mikel Agu wey dem drop from di team no follow dem travel.

For anoda video wey di Super Eagles put for dem Twitter handle, Austria pipo do di team beta welcome as dem dey play music to welcome di team for Avita Resort Base Camp, Austria.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) tweet some of di picture wey dem take wen dem arrive for airport for NFF verified twitter handle.

Di Super Eagles fly comot from London after dem play friendly with England team for Wembley Stadium wey dem loose 2-1.

Na for Austria di Super Eagles go play dem next friendly against Czech Republic for Wednesday. Di team go waka go Russia for June 11, 2018. FIFA law tok say any team wey go follow play World Cup must land for host Kontri 5 days before dem first match.