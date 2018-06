Image copyright DINO MELAYE/INSTAGRAM Image example Melaye na politician wey no dey hide mouth to talk im mind for National Assembly

Nigeria goment wan start court case again against Senator Dino Melaye.

Punch Newspaper dey report say Nigeria Attorney General write Abuja High Court to resume one case wey dem bin adjourn becos im bin dey sick

Di goment say Dino no dey sick again and im don resume work for senate, according to wetin di newspaper dey report.

Image copyright SENATOR DINO MELAYE/FACEBOOK Image example Senator Dino Melaye, wey dey represent Kogi West for di Nigeria National Assembly (NASS)

Nigeria goment carry Dino Melaye go court. Tori be say im give fake information to police against Kogi state govnor Yahaya Bello and one Mr David Onoja say dem wan assasinate am.

Senator Dino Melaye bin carri walking stick and neck brace enter senate chamber for May 30 like person wey im neck brake.