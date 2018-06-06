Image copyright NFF Image example Di team announce numbers for dia new squad on Monday afta Coach Gernot Rohr confam di 23 players Super Eagles go use play di 2018 World Cup.

Nigeria Super Eagles don dey ready to face Czech Republic World Cup suad for dem final friendly match wey go happen for Austria on Wednesday afternoon.

Tori be say since di Super Eagles of Nigeria begin dem World Cup preparation, na only one friendly match wey dem don win, di one dem win Argentina 4-2 for November .

But na how Nigeria Super Eagles fit do magic with dia last World Cup friendly be di koko.

Di Super Eagles loose dem friendly match wit Serbia 2-0 , loose 1-0 to Poland for March, dem also play goalless with DR Congo for May. June 2, Three Lions of England come hammer dem 2-1 for Wembley stadium.

But di team dem wan play on Wednesday, Czech Republic team suffer 4-0 defeat to Australia team and dem go wan show dem power for Super Eagles bodi for dis friendly.

How di players dey prepare

Captain Mikel Obi, William Troost Ekong and Victor Moses follow for players wey no follow dem train on Monday evening sake say dem play 90 minutes for dem friendly with England wey dem loose 2-1.

Alex Iwobi do work-out for gym sake sake say im get small cramp from dem last match.

Nigeria Football Federation tweet some pictures and videos from di Eagles training ground for Austria.

Di team bin arrive Austria on Monday for to continue dem training dia until dem go travel go Russia next week.

Dem neva get win for dem last four games. Dis go be di last chance wey di Eagles go get to test dem team as dem dey ready to play Croatia, Iceland and Argentina for World Cup.

Wetin Nigeria football fans dey tweet about di eagles.