Image copyright Europeam Photopress Agency Image example Liberian Red Cross dey cari di deadi bodi of Ebola victim for Monrovia, 2014

Ebola Virus Disease don show face again, dis time na for Democratic Republic of Congo e go tanda.

Ebola no send anybodi, e fit cari im katakata visit any kontri im like any time of di year.

Di latest Ebola outbreak begin spread for Bikoro town, wey dey north west DR Congo, for May 8 and so far e don affect up to 57 pipo and 25 pipo don die on top di mata.

Dis outbreak remind pipo di way Ebola scat West Africa between 2014 and 2016, wey affect 28,000 pipo and kill 11,000.

Dis disease no get friend, but why Ebola dey always like to show wia dem no find am and wetin sabi pipo dey do so dis kain palava wey happun for West Africa no go get part 2?

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image example Ebola dey give pesin high fever and dey destroy di central nervous system

Why always Ebola?

Ebola dey spread quick quick wen pipo touch water wey dey di bodi of pipo wey dey cari dis disease.

Di sign say Ebola don enta pesin bodi dey hard for beginning, but lass lass e go resemble fever.

Di last Ebola outbreak for DR Congo, wey kill four pipo, happun for 2017 and dis latest outbreak na di number nine wey don happun for di kontri.

Sabi pipo don trace di first Ebola outbreak for world to 1976 and e happun at di same time for two different kontris;

Nzaran area for South Sudan wey kill 151 pipo

Yambuku area, wey dey near Ebola river, for DR Congo.

Ebola deaths from 1976 to 2014

Oda kontris for west and central Africa wey e don happun include; Guinea, Uganda, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

Na fruit bats first cari Ebola enta village to village begin nack pipo wit di disease afta dem touch blood, bodi parts and water of animals wey dey infected.

Apart from dis bats, oda animals wey fit cari Ebola include; chimpanzees, gorillas, monkeys, antelope and porcupines.

Unto say e no dey possible to kill all dis animals finish wey be landlord for Ebola, di disease dey always tanda for areas wia dis animals dey.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Fruit bat na di first carrier of Ebola for 1976

As long as pipo dey near wit dis animals, Ebola dey free to show to change house from animal dem to pipo bodi.

Even though e no dey possible to know wia dis disease go waka enta next or even flush di disease finish forever, we fit sabi areas wey e dey show pass.

Dis dey help health authorities dem to reduce outbreak so dem no go spread.

Wen goments, ogbonge health pipo like di World Health Organization and NGOs collabo, dem fit do wonda.

Image copyright AFP

Example na how Nigeria battle Ebola for 2014 wen Patrick Sawyer, wey be diplomat for Liberia, cari di virus enta wen im fly go di kontri.

Di way Nigeria use quick quick strategy to handle and reduce di spread of di palava chop praise all over di world.

Eight people die dat time, including Stella Ameyo Adadevo, di doctor wey first test oga Sawyer and help make sure say more wahala from Ebola no happen dat time for Nigeria.

Image copyright European Photopress Agency Image example Di International Red Cross na one one of di NGOs wey dey batlle Ebola for Bikoro, DR Congo

For dis new outbreak of Ebola, di action plan na;

Health workers and scientists for WHO don dey DR Congo sharperly and dem dey do test to know how di kain level dis virus be

Dis sabi pipo go try to find out di pesin wey di disease nack first

Dem go wan know all di pipo wey don jam dis first patient, and also all di new pipo wey di old pipo don jam

Dem go admit and treat patients dem suspect get di disease for hospital and health centres

Health workers go make sure say dem use special Ebola equipment wey include face-shields, gowns and gloves so water of infected pipo or materials no go touch dem

WHO, health ministry workers, NGOs and odas wey dey work wit dem go make sure dem dey tok to diasef, unto say during dis wahala, information sharing na gold

For new outbreak wey dey trouble DR Congo, one new weapon experts fit use to fight di disease na medicine wey first comot for December 2016.

Image copyright European Photopress Agency

Na unto di outbreak wey happun for West Africa for 2014-16 ginger sabi pipo to sharperly produce am.

Even though dis medicine never get license, dem don confam say e dey work well well and dem don import thousands for DR Congo.

Ebola Virus Disease no fit vanish as tins dey but wen pipo join hand togeda, dem fit arrest am quick quick.