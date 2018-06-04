Brazil model wan sue Kenny Agyapong over lies say he be Anas

Image copyright Patrick Marcelino/Facebook video Image example Patrick Marcelino

Brazilian model Patrick Marcelino say he wan sue Ghanaian Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong sake of he lie say he be Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Di Brazilian who address en displeasure for video inside which dey circulate for social media sake of dis Kennedy claim en career dey inside danger.

He talk for di video inside say "listen, I never come Ghana before, how say I fit be Anas? I no be affiliated to any political party saf, I no dey like politics mpo…"

Last week, di Ghanaian MP Kennedy Agyapong launch offensive say he go expose di true identity of Anas Aremeyaw Anas, sake of that plenty pictures drop with claims say dem all be Anas.

Despite say Marcelino vex plus Kennedy, Marcelino he apologize to Ghanaians for di misinformation.