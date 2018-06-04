Anglophone crisis: Commission ask President Biya for apologise for pipo weh crisis affect

Image copyright NCPBM Image example Pipo gada to tok dia mind

Pipo dem for Northwest region use direct and clear words dem for tell National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism for e 'listen to de pipo mission' for Bamenda weti deh get for belle.

De Peter Mafany Mussonge commission meet deh pipo for PCC Ntamulung Bamenda even as some underground pipo put fire as try for stop de meeting de day before but deh quench de fire.

"Anglophone crisis no longer bi for wuna level, make President Biya start dis shiddon tok weh deh di singam and notin di happen for ground", de pipo tell de commission.

Deh say goment get for stop ban for waka for night and make shiddon tok include also include Cameroonians dem for 'bush'.

Skip Twitter post by @cnpbmcameroun La Commission Nationale pour la Promotion du Bilinguisme et du Multiculturalisme (CNPBM) à Bamenda (dans la région nord-ouest) pour La mission d’écoute des populations. 31 Mai 2018. pic.twitter.com/O7wIJHMkeI — CNPBM Cameroun (@cnpbmcameroun) May 31, 2018

Northwest population say shiddon tok go fit only happen wen goment go don free de pipo dem weh deh dey for ngata dem for kontri.

Deh tell Peter Mafany Mussonge say deh no get anytin for discuss for de meeting, weh deh nova tokam before. "Wuna no fit say wuna kam for solve de problem or for represent de common man. Common man no di cari gun, no fit got tok with President Biya, deh bi helpless and di suffer. One of dem, Emilia Nkeze, Social Democratic Front, SDF Senator tok.

Image copyright NCPBM Image example Different goups don tok say dialogue na di solution

De pipo dem say no bi intention for English speaking population for scatter kontri, say na only mimbas de for de regime don troway patriotism for dogs dem.

Deh tok about de bad roads dem for Northwest even as son of de region na Prime Minister, den condemn how pipo di steal goment moni.

De commission wen e bi don gada weti weh pipo dem for Southwest region di tink say deh go channel weti weh Northwest pipo tok for President Biya.