Image copyright @BUKOLASARAKI Image example Saraki bin earlier say im go send im ADC to go bring di letter from police

Senate President Bukola Saraki say Nigeria Police don write am letter, say make im respond to accuse say im get hand for Offa robbery for Kwara State, wia 33 pipo die.

Dr Saraki wey tok dis one for im twitter account, say police no want am to appear for station again, and say im go respond to dem in writing within 48 hours.

On Sunday, Nigeria Police bin accuse di Senate President and di govnor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed say dem sponsor thugs we bin cari out armed robbery for April wia some policemen also die.