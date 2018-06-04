Ghana don increase waterside patrol afta boat accident kill 11

Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO Image example White Volta river

Ghana goment dey try increase dia patrol for di Volta Lake afta eleven pipo die wen dia boat capsize for Okpalema for Central Ghana on Friday.

Authorities dey worri say most of di boat wey dey operate for di Volta Lake don dey weak and old.

Di boat wey suppose cari 25 pipo, bin cari pass 40 pipo wen di accident happun. Nine women plus two pikin die for di accident.

Ghana Navy rescue 34 passengers and dem dey hospital dey receive treatment.

Ghana National Disaster Management Organisation don dey distribute live jackets for all di different waterside for di kontri to help reduce death in case accident happun.

Dis kain accident dey common for Ghana.