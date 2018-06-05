Image copyright Angelica Gardner Image example Early dis year, Fifty four women also join inside anoder batch of 149 wey Nigeria troops rescue from Boko Haram

Army togeda with local vigilante don rescue anoda 148 pipo wey bad gang bin kolobi for nort east Nigeria.

Tori be say pipo wey resemble Boko Haram na im capture for di pipo for Modu Kimeri, Borno State, according to Nigeria army and di Civilian Joint Task Force.

58 women, 75 children and 15 men dey inside pipo wey dem capture and boko haram dey use di women as sex slaves, according to di testimony of di pipo.

Di troop bin carri out clearance operation on Sunday 3rd June 2018, for Bama, Modu Kimeri and Gulumba Gana to pursue Boko Haram fighters wey escape dia hand run enta Lake Chad side and di northern border for Borno state wen dem rescue dem.

Army say na during questioning na im di pipo dem rescue tok say dem harrass di women and also use dem as sex slaves even two of di young girls carry belle.

Di men too no dey free as dem force dem to do labour wen dem dey for captivity.

Di Nigeria Army say dem go hand over di pipo to officials of Bama Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp to take care of dem.

Dis no be di first time wey Army go rescue women wey Boko Haram hold.

For April dis year, di Lafiya Dole troop also rescue Fifty four women and 95 children wey Boko Haram capture.