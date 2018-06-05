Image copyright Youtube-Falz Image example You go need to pay serious attention to di video in order not to miss all di message inside

Di Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) for Nigeria don give musician Falz seven days to withdraw im 'This is Nigeria' music video or face legal action.

Na Less than one month afta America rapper Childish Gambino stop traffic wit im hit video 'This is America', na im Falz too carry di same leg release 'This is Nigeria'.

According to Falz, im borrow sense from wetin Gambino do to tell Nigeria tori, to draw attention to di issues wey Nigeria dey deal with.

Falz bin don explain di reason why im do di video and di message wey im bin dey try send give Nigeria and di pipo.

But MURIC get problem wit some of di content of di video.

According to MURIC director Ishaq Akintola, di girls wey wear hijab dey dance Shaku Shaku for inside di video no in anyway represent di Chibok girls wey still dey Boko Haram hand.

Dem also get problem wit how di pesin wey dress like Fulani abandon im native guitar to go kill pesin.

MURIC say di video dey "thoughtless, insensitive and highly provocative," and fit cause religious and ethnic crisis.

Dem no support media player for your device "My music get sense" - Falz The BahdGuy

"We no see any of di Chibok girls dey dance like say dem dey drunk. Dem get reason to dey happy? Dem dey happy?"

"Di video show ethnic bias against Fulani pipo and im no to anytin about wetin di militia for Middle Belt wey don kill Fulani dem and steal dia cow dey do."

"Na hate video wey fit cause religious crisis, e no respect Muslims dem, na misuse of freedom of expression," im tok.

MURIC also ask security and di regulatory agency to chook mouth inside di mata.

MURIC want make FALZ withdraw di video or im go hear am for court.