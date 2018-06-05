Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

United Nations say make de pipo concern stop for attack schools, education officials so dat pikin dem go school safely without fear.

Since 2016, schools dem for Northwest and Southwest don become target as deh burn 40 schools and about 33,000 pikin dem no di go school as deh di fear for dia life.

Dis na according to statement from United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and United Nations United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO.

Plenti schools dem no open for about two years, 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 school years. Even wen de schools dem di function, deh no no get material and di suffer as deh di spoil dia tins and destroy schools.

De worse wan na wen boy and girl pikin dem di be exposed for sex for get moni or some tins and violence for house.

Mr. Salah Khaled UNICEF Representative di condemn killings, violence for school workers, for destroy school dem and hambock schools pikin and dia teachers dem.

Reason no fit deh enough for justify attacks dem for school pikin dem weh deh just wan sabi book and skills for become sometin for life for give dia portion for develop kontri, Mr. Jacques Boyer UNESCO Central African Regional director tok.

UN call on goment for join 'Safe School Declaration Principle'weh e di protect school, school pikin dem, teachers and oda pipo weh deh di work for education. De agencies say make de pipo concerned protect woman, pikin and man weh deh dey for middle.