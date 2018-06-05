Crocodile kill pastor wey dey do baptism for lake

Image copyright Warren Little Image example E easy to find Crocodile for most African konrtis

Crocodile don kill one Protestant pastor wey bin dey baptise im followers near one lake for northern Ethiopia, police and pipo wey dey live for di area tell BBC Amharic.

About 80 pipo bin dey baptise wen Pastor Docho Eshete die on Sunday morning, for lake for Arba Minch town Merkeb Tabya district.

"Im baptise di first pesin, come go anoda pesin. From nowehere, crocodile jump out of di lake grab di pastor," Ketema Kairo wey dey live for di area tell BBC.

Pipo and fishermen try dia best to save Pastor Docho but dem no fit, policeman Eiwnetu Kanko tok.

"Na only im deadi bodi dem find...Dem no fit save am," Eiwnetu add.