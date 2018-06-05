Why Nigeria wan begin arrest pipo wey dey smoke shisha

Image copyright MAHMUD HAMS Image example E dey common to find pipo dey smoke shisha for bars for Nigeria

Nigeria Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, say make police and all oda goment agencies enforce di ban on tobacco products like shisha, wey get flavour inside.

Prof. Adewole wey tok on Monday as dem dey mark 2018 world No- Tobacco Day, say most of di flavoured tobacco dey targeted at youths and dey as dangerous as cigarettes.

Im say, "Make I stress say di ban on tobacco products wey get flavours still dey in place and di ban includes shisha because e get flavour. I dey call on di Consumer Protection Council and di law enforcement agencies to dey more serious to arrest those wey break dis law".

Shisha smoking na way wey some pipo dey take smoke tobacco, sometimes dem dey mix am with fruit or molasses sugar, through bowl and hose or tube.

Di Director-General of di Consumer Protection Council, Babatunde Irukera,say dem don set up committee to look into di issue of shisha and oda matas and say dem go make recommendations soon.