Image copyright Photo Credit: Anas Aremeyaw Anas/Facebook Image example Na on Wednesday di film go premiere

Barely 24 hours to di premiere of investigative piece "Number 12" by undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Ghanaian MP death threats on di journalist plus en crew.

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament talk for Accra-based Adom FM yestee say, "we for hang Anas for di evil things he do to Ghanaians in di course of en investigations, which he has used to amass wealth in Ghana."

Although Anas Aremeyaw Anas dey appear in public plus face mask, di MP publish some pictures for TV top dey claim say those images be di journalist den en crew who he advise make menerz beat dem if dem see dem for town.

Di Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) condemn di death threats on Anas after en exposé on football corruption lead to di arrest of Ghana FA Boss den first vice-president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Campaign for social media with plus hushtag #IamAnas generate chaw reactions for social media as Ghanaians start dey take pictures of themselves plus improvised masks for dema faces to show say dem dey support Anas Aremeyaw Anas.