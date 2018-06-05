Price of goods den services go up for Ghana after 10% transport fare increase - GUTA

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Makola Market na di largest open-air market for Accra

Cost of goods den services for Ghana increase marginally after transport fares increase by 10%.

President of Ghana Union of Trade Association (GUTA) Dr Joseph Obeng, talk BBC Pidgin for interview inside say di transport fare hikes go result in between 1-10 percent price increase depending on di type of good or service for di market top.

Di Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) dis Monday, implement di 10 percent increase in transport fares after fuel price increase for Ghana.

Dr Obeng explain say e no dey make sense say every time fuel prices go up for di world markets, it dey affect Ghanaians, but when prices drop Ghanaians no dey experience reduction.

But Economist for University of Ghana, Adu Owusu Sarkodie explain say government dey practice deregulation so dem no get control over fuel prices.

Sake of that, once price of fuel increase for di pump, transport operators go automatically pay more, increase demma fares which dey affect goods den services by extension.