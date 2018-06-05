Di 12 commandments wey National Assembly produce for President Buhari

Image copyright @NGRSenate Image example Di National Assembly also say dem go investigate those wey enta Senate tiff mace

Nigerian lawmakers say President Muhammadu Buhari dey use police to harass and attack pipo wey e see as opponent.

Di lawmakers wey siddon do meeting behind closed doors and come out wit wetin dem decide, say if di president no act on dem, say dem no go waste time to take action against am.

For all di plenti tins wey dem say im must do, dem want am to stop all di killi-killi wey dey happen for di kontri and no do partia for im fight against corruption.

How dem use tok am:

Di executive must stop to dey harass and humiliate pipo wey dem tink say be dia political opponents

Dem must obey Rule of Law and protection for all citizens by di president and those wey im appoint

Make President Buhari take responsibility for di actions and decision of those im appoint

Make im no dey use partia do im anti-corruption war

Make di President dey accountable for di actions of those im appoint and im must dey ready to sanction those pipo wey do wetin no make sense

Di goment suppose show say dem dey fight corruption well by prosecuting pipo wey dey work for dem now wey get case for dia head

National Assembly go protect and preserve di Federal goment of Nigeria as we no go put mouth inside dia bizness and go prosecute those wey enta Senate cari mace run

National Assembly go work with Civil Society Organisations, Trade Unions and NGOs to further deepen and protect our democracy

Di president must do sometin sharperly to control unemployment and poverty for Nigeria

National Assembly hereby pass vote of confidence on di Senate President and di Speaker of di House of Representatives and di entire leadership.

Vote of no confidence on di Inspector General of Police wey dey siddon watch as dem dey kill innocent Nigerians

Finally, National Assembly no go waste time to use our Constitutional powers if executive no do anytin about all dis tins wey we talk.

Dis action wey di National Assembly dey threaten fit be to impeach President Buhari.

Nigeria Police dey accuse di Senate President Bukola Saraki say im get hand for armed robbery wey kill 33 pipo for Kwara State. But im say im hand dey clean.

Tori bin also come out say dem withdraw di security wey dey follow Speaker of di House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara but di Department of State Security deny am.