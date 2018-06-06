Bukola Saraki vs Inspector General of Police: Di tori so far

Image copyright Reuters/@POLICENG

One of di biggest kwanta wey no wan gree finish for Nigeria na di 'war' between Senate President Bukola Saraki and Idris Ibrahim, wey be Inspector General for Police.

E no dey clear who dey win unto say dia power wan dey di same level and since na senior goment workers dem be, dem suppose dey di same team, abi?

Na for middle of May dia war begin hot wen Saraki tok for National Assembly say IG Idris wan 'frame am', on top di offa armed robbery.

BBC News Pidgin don collect all 14 episodes togeda, make you see for yasef.

4 October: Senate dey investigate IGP on top wayo

Senator Saraki give green light to senate committee make dem investigate claim say IG Idris hand dey inside one big wayo.

Na since August 2017 Senator Isah Misau (APC, Bauchi Central) bin dey accuse IG of many tins wey include how im dey collect moni from policemen for promotion.

Saraki tok say senators suppose torchlight dis accusations since na serious mata.

Police Force Headquarters tok tok pesin, Jim Moshood, say di accusation na rubbish and na plan of Misau to give police bad name.

12 October 2017: IG tell court make dem stop Saraki and di Senate from any investigation on top N120bn wayo

IG Idris cari case go High Court for Abuja, make dem stop senate and Senate President Bukola Saraki make dem no investigate am for wayo.

For di paper wey im cari go court, Idris tok say Saraki no get any power for constitution to open any investigation on top am.

As dis dey happun, di Senate committee wey dey investigate di mata dey find IG Idris.

Image copyright SAUL LOEB Image example Nigeria President don hold tok wit di leaders of National Assembly

8 November 2017: IG Idris show for Senate committee

Afta IG Idris sidon do meeting with President Buhari, im do u-turn and gree show for meeting wit di senate committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

High Court for 7 November don already troway di case wey Idris cari come di court.

But IG Idris no gree cooperate wit di senate. Im kweshun weda dem get power to investigate dis kain mata.

Image copyright Senator Dino Melaye/Facebook Image example Senator Dino Melaye na one of Nigeria lawmakers wey pipo dey chook eye put well-well because of im jolli-jolli lifestyle

25 April: IG Idris no gree show wen senate order am to show 'Part 1' on top security mata and Senator Dino Melaye

Na on top di plenti kill kill of innocent pipo for di kontri and di rough way police handle Senator Melaye unto say im be suspect for one criminal case for Kogi State, na im make senate say make IG show.

But IG, wey travel go Bauchi State, north east Nigeria, send Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations make e represent am.

Di lawmakers no happy at all, dem say dis tin wey IG do na sign say im no dey give dem respect.

Senator Saraki tok say dem go give IG Idris one week to think dis dia invitation again.

Image copyright Getty Images/Dino Melaye Image example IGP Ibrahim Idris fit find imsef for court ontop accusation of intimidation, harassment, blackmail and mental assault from Dino Melaye

2 May: IG Idris no gree show wen senate order am to show 'Part 2' on top security mata and Senator Dino Melaye

IG no gree show even though im get yellow card.

Dem give am anoda one week.

8 May: IG Idris no gree show wen senate order am to show 'Part 3' on top di way illegal weapons dey enta di kontri

IG no gree show even though im get two yellow cards.

Image copyright Getty Imges Image example Senate say e no go tey again before dem pass di budget into law

9 May: Senate declare IG unfit for public office afta im no show failing to show at chamber

Di senators wey dia head dey hot afta di IG no gree cooperate declare Mr. Idris as pesin wey no suppose hold any position for di kontri and abroad.

Senate President Bukola Saraki declare di IG as enemy of democracy.

11 May: Senate release list wey show plenti kill kill for di kontri

Di office of Senator Saraki release long list of pipo wey don die for different kain kill kill for di kontri since January 2018.

Dem say na dis list dem bin wan tok wit IG Idris wey im no gree show.

Police tok tok pesin Jimoh Moshood tok say na sake of Melaye senate dey find IG Idris, no be kill kill for di kontri.

Moshood still tok say as senate release dis list, e fit cause even more katakata for di security mata for di kontri.

16 May: Saraki tok say Police IG Idris dey plan to 'frame' am and Kwara State govnor

Na for National Assembly, Sarki bin tell im colleagues say, IG dey plan to frame am unto di Offa armed robbery wey happun for April.

Saraki tok say im get informate from di Kwara State govnor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, say police dey move some criminal suspects from Kwara to Abuja wey go drag im name enta di kill kill of 33 pipo for di Offa attack.

Police tok tok pesin Jimoh Moshood answer back Saraki say make im no dey join mouth inside active investigation.

2 June: Police Invite Saraki and Kwara State governor sake of Offa Bank robbery

Di torchlight police dey use find di main pesin wey sponsor di April 5 armed robbery attack for Offa town, north central Nigeria point to Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Nigeria Police for statement say make Saraki show face for dia office for Guzape inside Abuja, Nigeria come answer kwesion on top accuse say e get hand for di Offa robbery.

Saraki deny say im get any connect wit di criminal group or im hand dey di robbery.

But Bukola Saraki say im ready to honour Nigeria Police invitation.

Image copyright @bukolasaraki Image example Police say dem don invite di Senate President to come ansa kwesion

4 June: Police say make Saraki no come station again

Saraki say Nigeria Police don write am letter, say make im respond to accuse say im get hand for Offa robbery for Kwara State, wia 33 pipo die.

Dr. Saraki wey tok dis one for im twitter account, say police no want am to appear for station again, and say im go respond to dem in writing within 48 hours.

Image copyright @PoliceNG Image example Di Police oga bone di lawmakers for di third time

Di latest

National Assembly wey Saraki na Senate President, don ask President Buhari to call di IG of Police to order, and dem also pass vote of no confidence on am.

Di lawmakers do closed door meeting come release 12 tins wey dem want to happun. For many ones wey concern President Buhari for wetin dem tok, dem say im must do dem, or dem no go waste time to use dia constitutional power for im head.