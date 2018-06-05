Image copyright Getty Images

Di Lagos State Police Command don cari dia own policemen go court unto mata of indiscipline.

Na for social media tori first comot say, policemen wey dey dia duty post near one Bank for Opebi, Ikeja dey count bribe moni.

Wen di tori reach di ear of di Commissioner of Police (CP) for Lagos, Imohimi Edgal, na sharperly im order di arrest and detention of di suspects.

Afta dem investigate di mata, dem discover say no be bribe moni but na ticket dem dey use gamble for Baba Ijebu, wey be popular lottery pipo all over di kontri dey play.

But di mata no finish for dia, CP Edgal order make dem cari di policemen go court sake of say dem break police law wen dem gamble during working hours.

Chike Oti, wey be police tok tok pesin say: ''We don cari di men go face panel wey fit reduce dia rank or even chop sack.

''No be correct tin to do sometin wey go make you lose focus for work''.

Oti still tok say, ''di CP Lagos dey beg make pipo continue to dey bring dis kain mata of indiscipline and unprofessional policemen come''.