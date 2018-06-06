Image copyright Kwesi Arthur/Twitter Image example Di music na fast rising star for di West African kontri

Ghanaian rap artiste, Kwesi Arthur famous for en hit song 'Grind Day' get nomination for di Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards, 2018.

Di talented artiste get di nomination under di Viewer's Choice "Best New International Act" category for di BET awards.

Dis be Kwesi Arthur en reaction afta he receive di news of en nomination.

Skip Twitter post by @KwesiArthur_ This journey just gets crazier each day, who ever thought a kid from C9 Tema, Ghana would be nominated for such a prestigious award!! We thank God for the grace, and I can't thank you people enough for you support!🙏🏾 — Kwesi Arthur (@KwesiArthur_) June 5, 2018

Dem nominate am alongside Mc Soffia (Brazil), Nailah Blackman (Trinidad den Tobago), Niniola (Nigeria), Not3s (Uk), Prince Waly (France), Sik-K (south Korea), Sjava (South Africa) den oda artistes.

BET use twitter announce Kwesi Arthur en nomination on Tuesday.

Kwesi Arthur win di 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Hip-Pop Song of di Year plus hit songs like 'Grind Day,' 'Ade Akye' den 'Anthem.'

Earlier when BET start announce nominations for dis year awards, people make concerned say no Ghanaian artiste get nomination yet, but after Kwesi Arthur en nomination di buzz for social media be positive as menerz dey root for am to win.

Di BET Awards go happen on TV live for Los Angeles, America coming June 24, 2018.