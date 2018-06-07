June 12: 'Afta 25 years justice land for my parents sacrifice'
Afta 25 years waka pass, Nigeria don decide to recognize June 12 1993 election day wey military goment bin cancel, as di only Democacry Day di kontri recognize, according to announcement President Muhammadu Buhari make on Wednesday.
Chief MKO Abiola na di pesin most pipo believe win di June 12, 1993 presidential election wey goment of former military presido Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida aka IBB cancel.
'Afta twenty five years, wetin Buhari do inside one day, show my heart wey don bruise scata say integrity, fairness, honour still dey alive and well inside kontri wey my mama and papa sacrifice dia lives'.
Na wetin Hasfat Abiola-Costello wey be MKO Abiola pikin tell BBC Pidgin
Di activist and presido of Women in Africa say 'May 29 handover date dem pick am from nowhere make am Nigeria Democracy Day, e no get meaning'.
As di tori land pipo including Nigeria tori pesin Dele Momodu and Wura Abiola wey be anoda MKO pikin get waka enta twitter to react:
But Nigeria opposition party PDP no see wetin Buhari do as suntin wey pipo suposse hail.
Wetin again go happen on June 12
Meanwhile BBC Pidgin understand say Lagos State goment go cut tape open one giant image of MKO Abiola on 12th June 2018 and dem go do event on di 11th to mark di Epetedo declaration.
Ogun State goment go also hold a remembrance event. Civil Society organizations, labour unions and democracy groups dey also plan events across south west Nigeria on June 12. MKO Abiola Family dey also plan to do sumtin dat day for dia family house too.
All dis one go dey happen join wit di one federal goment don plan on dat day.