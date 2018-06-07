June 12: 'Afta 25 years justice land for my parents sacrifice'

Image copyright PIERRE BOUSSEL Image example Late Chief MKO Abiola

Afta 25 years waka pass, Nigeria don decide to recognize June 12 1993 election day wey military goment bin cancel, as di only Democacry Day di kontri recognize, according to announcement President Muhammadu Buhari make on Wednesday.

Chief MKO Abiola na di pesin most pipo believe win di June 12, 1993 presidential election wey goment of former military presido Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida aka IBB cancel.

Image copyright Paul Morigi Image example Hasfat Abiola-Costello na MKO Abiola pikin

'Afta twenty five years, wetin Buhari do inside one day, show my heart wey don bruise scata say integrity, fairness, honour still dey alive and well inside kontri wey my mama and papa sacrifice dia lives'.

Na wetin Hasfat Abiola-Costello wey be MKO Abiola pikin tell BBC Pidgin

Di activist and presido of Women in Africa say 'May 29 handover date dem pick am from nowhere make am Nigeria Democracy Day, e no get meaning'.

Skip Twitter post by @MBuhari Dear Nigerians, I am delighted to announce that, after due consultations, the Federal Govt has decided that henceforth, June 12 will be celebrated as Democracy Day.

We have also decided to award posthumously the highest Honour in the land, GCFR, to the late Chief MKO Abiola. pic.twitter.com/VyYftmvWKA — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) June 6, 2018

Image copyright Vital voices Image example Buhari also give MKO Abiola 'Grand Commander of di Federal Republic' award wey be special titlle for only Presidents for di kontri.

As di tori land pipo including Nigeria tori pesin Dele Momodu and Wura Abiola wey be anoda MKO pikin get waka enta twitter to react:

In the mood of this moment, let's remember all our fallen heroes, ALHAJA KUDIRAT ABIOLA, PAPA ALFRED REWANE, BAGAUDA KALTHO and others... May their souls continue to Rest in Peace... pic.twitter.com/Fv8MMtg6S7 — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) June 6, 2018

But Nigeria opposition party PDP no see wetin Buhari do as suntin wey pipo suposse hail.

The national honour proposed to be conferred on the acclaimed winner of June 12, 1993, Chief MKO Abiola, by the failed President Muhammadu @MBuhari, smacks of hypocrisy and political desperation ahead of 2019 presidential election. @OfficialAPCNg pic.twitter.com/o9PXhByXZy — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) June 6, 2018

Wetin again go happen on June 12

Meanwhile BBC Pidgin understand say Lagos State goment go cut tape open one giant image of MKO Abiola on 12th June 2018 and dem go do event on di 11th to mark di Epetedo declaration.

Ogun State goment go also hold a remembrance event. Civil Society organizations, labour unions and democracy groups dey also plan events across south west Nigeria on June 12. MKO Abiola Family dey also plan to do sumtin dat day for dia family house too.

All dis one go dey happen join wit di one federal goment don plan on dat day.