Wetin concern agbero wit ovaload, na wetin plenti pipo dey yarn for Nigeria as social media scata on top warning wey come from one Muslim group against one music video "This is Nigeria" from Falz.

Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Tuesday give Falz seven days to clean di music video unless dem go cari am go court on top wetin dem call di "Islamophobic video".

Falz bin don tell BBC say wetin dey happen na pipo wey dey try "shoot di messenger".

Dis na as Falz manager Femisoro Ajayi tell tori pipo say dem no get plans to bring am down.

Since May 25 wen Falz release di video, e don get moredan 4.2 million views for YouTube.

But dis no be di first time wey di Muslim group dey chook mouth for mata

Oda warning MURIC don give before

100 Naira note mata

For 2014, dem enta tori pipo eye afta dem tok on top di removal of di Arabic sign wey bin dey di 100 Naira moni as Nigeria Central Bank release di redesigned note.

Central Bank add the Jewish sign of "Star of David" for di hundred naira note but MURIC say na sign of "religious fanactism".

Dis na as dem tok say di removal of di Arabic lettering wey bin dey di bottom of di note fit be say dem dey marginalize Nigerian Muslims.

NYSC call to camp at the start of Ramadan

Anoda mata happen for June 2016 when NYSC bin announce di date of di start for orientation for di same time wey Ramadan fasting suppose start.

Dem tok say dis on fit block Muslim graduates wey dey ready to enta service and say religious wahala fit happen because according to dem, "Hungry man na angry man".

On top di Hijab mata on top call to bar

Di mata of di lady, AbdulSalaam Firdaus Amasa wey Abuja Law School bin no allow her do her call to bar on top say she refuse to comot her hijab bin also catch dem eye.

For release wey dem post dem compare wetin happen with apartheid for South Africa and call am say e dey against di human rights of Muslims.

President Muhammadu Buhari "Most Nigeria youths are lazy speech"

Di group tok say na true say president Buhari tok say make we tell our sef truth. Dem give example of militants and Boko Haram, say na youths dey for inside.

Dem also tok on top pipo wey dey fight for election say na laziness dey cause dat one.