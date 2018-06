Maternity Leave now 4 months for Nigeria

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Nigeria Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige announce am International Labour Organization conference for Geneva Switzerland

Beta tori don land for domot of working mama dem wey just born pikin for Nigeria because e belike say dem go begin enjoy our month maternity leave from now on.

Normal maternity leave for Nigeria na three months months but Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige announce on Tuesday for International Labour Conference (ILC) inside Geneva Switzerland say di goment don increase am.

Oga Ngige tok say employers of labour no go fit sack women say dem marry or dem get pikin.

Di minister say e don dey for law book say di employers suppose get day care for work wey go dey care for di pikin.

Motherhood fit affect women for work

E tok say di policy na way to start dey comot discrimination against women for work.